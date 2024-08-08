Hull City transfer news: Tigers set to land sought-after winger as recruitment drive belatedly gathers pace

Hull City are expected to win the race for Basel winger Liam Millar.

The Canadian has been much sought-after this summer after impressing on loan at Preston North End, but it seems like Hull have won the race as their recruitment drive belatedly kicks into gear with start of the new season days away.

To date the Tigers have only made three signings – Marvin Mehlem, Cody Drameh and Ryan Giles.

Mehlem is likely ot fill the hole left by Fabio Carvalho's return to Liverpool after a successful loan but their two big sales of the summer, Jaden Philogene and centre-back Jacob Greaves, are yet to be replaced.

Millar, a product of Liverpool's academy, will come in for Philogene who rejoined Aston Villa for £13m. Fellow winger Jason Lokilo joined CSKA Sofia this summer, and loanee Anass Zaroury returned to Burnley.

It has been reported that Millar will undergo a medical on Thursday.

The 24-year-old would have to be signed and registered by noon on Friday to make his debut at home to Bristol City in Saturday's opening Championship game but even then it might be asking a lot. Millar was involved in all Canada's games as they reached the semi-finals of the Copa America this summer and will therefore have done little pre-season with Basel, never mind his Hull team-mates who are adapting to a new, more radical style of football under Tim Walter.