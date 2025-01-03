Hull City transfer news: Tim Walter signing leaves on loan

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
Marvin Melhem's short spell at Hull City has ended after he was loaned back to Germany.

The attacking midfielder was the most Tim Walter signing of those made under the previous coach, a player he had worked with when both were as Karlsruhe's academy.

The German youth international played against Walter's Stuttgart and Hamburg teams when he moved to second-tier Darmstadt in 2017.

Signed from the Lilies in August, Mehlem made 10 starts and two substitute appearances for Walter in all competitions, with his only goal coming against Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup. He was, however, credited with three assists.

But since Walter was sacked he has been limited to five substitute appearances, the longest when he came on in the 59th minute against Coventry City.

Now the 27-year-old has returned to Bundesliga II with play-off-chasing Padeborn.

The loan will take Mehlem to the mid-point of the two-year contract he signed in East Yorkshire, and give current coach Ruben Selles extra room for manoeuvre as he looks to remodel the squad in his own image.

