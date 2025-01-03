Hull City transfer news: Tim Walter signing leaves on loan

Marvin Melhem's short spell at Hull City has ended after he was loaned back to Germany.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder was the most Tim Walter signing of those made under the previous coach, a player he had worked with when both were as Karlsruhe's academy.

The German youth international played against Walter's Stuttgart and Hamburg teams when he moved to second-tier Darmstadt in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed from the Lilies in August, Mehlem made 10 starts and two substitute appearances for Walter in all competitions, with his only goal coming against Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup. He was, however, credited with three assists.

But since Walter was sacked he has been limited to five substitute appearances, the longest when he came on in the 59th minute against Coventry City.

Now the 27-year-old has returned to Bundesliga II with play-off-chasing Padeborn.