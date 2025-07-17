Sergej Jakirovic has confirmed Hull City's interest in striker Matija Frigan, and says moving to England would be a good career move for a player he worked with as a youngster.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakirovic was Frigan's manager at Croatian club Rijeka in 2022-23 after the forward came through the youth ranks there, but both moved on at the end of that season.

Jakirovic is starting a new job as Hull's coach, and wants to sign Frigan from Belgian side Westerlo to help address the chronic lack of goals which nearly cost the Tigers so badly last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024-25 they scored just 44 goals in 46 Championship matches, avoiding relegation only on goal diffeence. Since then they have cut ties with top-scorer Joao Pedro, who found the net six times from centre-forward.

Unable to pay a fee for players because of restrictions put on them due to financial problems this year, Hull are confident of striking a loan deal for the 22-year-old, and Jakirovic explained why they are so keen.

Asked by Hull Live if the reported interest was genuine Jakirovic replied: "Yes. He's an excellent striker. His work rate is very high. A very good left-foot finisher, good with the head, good with the left and right foot, good in the spaces, he's a good targetman.

"I think this is the next step for him. This is perfect for him because if it's coming from Croatia from Rijeka, then it's maybe a bigger step for him, but now after Westerlo, I think he's ready to play."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of late payments, most notably loan fees to Aston Villa and Manchester City, but also wages paid 48 hours behind schedule in April, have raised concerns at the Football League, who have prevented Hull from paying transfer or loan fees for players for the next three windows.

FAN: Sergej Jakirovic has worked with Matija Frigan before (Image: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

The Tigers are appealing that decision, and hope to know where they stand by the end of the month.

So far they have made just two confirmed signings in Semi Ajayi and Dillon Phillips. They agreed to buy Gustavo Puerta and Reda Laalaoui, but with neither registered before two very short-lived embargoes over the loan fees and the fee restrictions punishment, it is not yet clear if either will be allowed to sign.