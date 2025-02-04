Hull City transfer news: Under-21s dip into Irish market again for youth international

Hull City have made Hugh Parker their second signing from League of Ireland side in a matter of days.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And unlike Cathal McCarthy, who has been loaned back until the start of next season, striker Parker will immediately join up with the Tigers' under-21s after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

It was a deal which was a long time in the making for the 18-year-old Irish youth international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a dream of mine to sign a professional contract one day so I am very happy, especially to do it with Hull City," said Parker, who joins for an undisclosed fee.

“I first heard interest in around November when I got a call off my manager (William O’Connor) to say Hull wanted me over for a trial. I came over for a three-day trial and a few days later, I got a call back saying that Hull wanted to sign me.

“I was delighted as the standard when I came over for the trial was unreal. It was a different level so I have to adapt to it, but I am ready for the challenge.

“Also, when you see all the graduates up on the wall at the academy, there are plenty of players going through all the time, so that gives all the players in the academy a source of hope to go through and believe they can make the first team and go right through; Hull have a good pathway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad