Hull City transfer news: Veteran striker retained but four players released

Joao Pedro will remain at Hull City for another year, but fellow sticking-plaster signing Nordin Amrabat is amongst four players released after the club revealed their retained list.

Pedro signed as a free agent on a short-term deal in September to fill the gaping hole the Tigers had at centre-forward and did a reasonable job under the circumstances, scoring six goals in 36 appearances, 26 from the start.

It might not sound like many goals, but it was enough to make him top-scorer for a side who only escaped relegation on goal difference. He also had two assists.

The 33-year-old had an option in his contract which allowed it to be extended, but then-coach Ruben Selles was guarded when asked about it, saying the club would reach a mutual decision when they knew Pedro's plans.

Selles has since been sacked, but the option has been taken up.

Hull had already announced 21-year-old midfielder Gustavo Puerta's loan from Bayer Levrkusen would become permanent on July 1.

The Colombian will sign a three-year contract with the option of a further year after impressing in a debut season which saw him make 31 appearances and score against Doncaster Rovers and Oxford United.

Left-back Brandon Fleming, midfielder Callum Jones and wingers Amrabat and Dogukan Sinik will all leave at the end of the month.

STAYING: Hull City's Joao Pedro (right) (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Hull-born Fleming came up through the academy and spent 16 years with the club. He went on loan to League Two Doncaster at the start of the season and made 12 league starts for Grant McCann's men, he was recalled in January after Ryan Giles was sold to Middlesbrough.

He was loaned out again, to Conference promotion-chasers Forest Green Rovers, but was mainly used from the bench.

Since his debut in 2017, Fleming made 45 senior appearances.

Jones has been with the club for six years, after joining from Bury when they folded. He played 19 matches in that time, the highlight being scoring as captain against Harrogate Town in the 2020-21 Football League Trophy.

INJURIES: Dogukan Sinik (Image: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

He has had loans at Morecambe, Grimsby Town and Forest Green.

Like Pedro, then 37-year-old Amrabat was signed on a short-term deal to cover for deficiencies in the squad – this time caused more by injuries to the likes of Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi than poor recruitment. He came from AEK Athens in January.

He started two of the last three games – the only games he kicked off – but has been deemed surplus to requirements after just one assist and no goals in 10 appearances overall.

Turkish winger Sinik was a classic Acun Ilicali signing when he came from Antalyaspor in July 2022 but was dogged by injuries, making just 13 appearances.

Oscar Zambrano's parent club LDU Quito said recently the club had until mid-June to exercise their option to make his loan permanent, but the Tigers have said he will return along with fellow loanees Louie Barry, Finley Burns, Joe Gelhardt and Lincoln Henrique.