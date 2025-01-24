Hull City transfer news: Winger the latest to move on as Ruben Selles rebalances squad
So far the Tigers have made six additions to their relegation-threatened squad, and the arrival of Monaco midfielder Eliot Matazo is thought to be imminent. They plan to keep going, too, with former Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor and Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas – on loan at Nantes – understood to be on their list of targets.
But quite apart from financial fair play considerations, Selles has been clear he does not want to work with a bloated squad, so Longman is the latest to be shown the door.
The winger has joined League One Wrexham for an undisclosed fee.
Loaned, then bought, from Brighton and Hove Albion in the 2021-22 season, the now-24-year-old has struggled to establish himself in black and amber.
In all he made 51 league starts for the club, scoring seven goals. His last was the only goal of the game, in the 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers which ended Hull's eventful 2024 on a high but he has not featured in a matchday squad since.
It is his only goal of the season.
Longman spent last season on loan at Millwall, scoring three goals in 19 Championship starts and 16 substitute appearances.
His departure comes the day after Ryan Giles made a second loan move to Middlesbrough, and in the week where Brighton recalled Halifax-born goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from what had been due to be a season-long loan.
Young winger Will Jarvis has been sold to Notts County to help balance the squad, whilst Tim Walter signing Marvin Mehlem has been loaned to Paderborn.
