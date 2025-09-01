Hull City transfer news: Winger's long-expected departure set to free space for midfield arrivals

More than a week after he headed to Spain to conclude it, Abu Kamara's move to Getafe is on the verge of being completed, paving the way for midfielders in Amir Hadziahmetovic and Darko Gyabi to arrive at Hull City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull have been placed under fee restrictions by the Football League for the next two windows, meaning not only they cannot pay transfer or loan fees for players, but also that the signings they do make have to satisfy the authorities that they can be paid for within the business plan submitted to the league.

For some time now, the Tigers have had Bosnian midfielder in Hadziahmetovic on hold – training at Cottingham, but only allowed to do so individually – waiting for space to be made by an outgoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Kamara flew to Spain on August 24, but the loan deal is only now set to go through, in the final hours of the transfer window.

LEAVING: Abu Kamara (left) is set to finally join Getafe on loan (Image: Scott Heppell/PA Wire)

Kamara had an eventful first season in East Yorkshire after signing from Portsmouth for £4.5m.

The plan was for him to develop behind wingers Liam Millar and Mohammed Belloumi, only for both to suffer anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Then-coach Ruben Selles asked Kamara to make a very public apology for the mistake that saw Hull start 2025 with a defeat at home to Middlesbrough, rather than a 0-0 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day, Kamara scored his first two league goals for the club, in a 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

LOAN OPTION: Hull City are keen on Darko Gyabi, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Plymouth Argyle (Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

He finished the campaign with six goals from 27 starts and 13 substitute appearances in all competitions. It made him the club's joint top-scorer for 2024-25, with centre-forward Joao Pedro.

But the arrivals of Manchester City youngster Joel Ndala and free agent David Akintola, as well as the loan arrival of Joe Gelhardt, who is seen mainly as a "No 10" but can also play off the wings, has forced him down the pecking order.

Hadziahmetovic will join on loan from Besiktas, whilst it emerged on deadline day that Gyabi is also set to arrive on a temporary basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad