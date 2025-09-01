Hull City transfer news: Winger's long-expected departure set to free space for midfield arrivals
Hull have been placed under fee restrictions by the Football League for the next two windows, meaning not only they cannot pay transfer or loan fees for players, but also that the signings they do make have to satisfy the authorities that they can be paid for within the business plan submitted to the league.
For some time now, the Tigers have had Bosnian midfielder in Hadziahmetovic on hold – training at Cottingham, but only allowed to do so individually – waiting for space to be made by an outgoing.
Winger Kamara flew to Spain on August 24, but the loan deal is only now set to go through, in the final hours of the transfer window.
Kamara had an eventful first season in East Yorkshire after signing from Portsmouth for £4.5m.
The plan was for him to develop behind wingers Liam Millar and Mohammed Belloumi, only for both to suffer anterior cruciate ligament injuries.
Then-coach Ruben Selles asked Kamara to make a very public apology for the mistake that saw Hull start 2025 with a defeat at home to Middlesbrough, rather than a 0-0 draw.
The next day, Kamara scored his first two league goals for the club, in a 3-3 draw with Leeds United.
He finished the campaign with six goals from 27 starts and 13 substitute appearances in all competitions. It made him the club's joint top-scorer for 2024-25, with centre-forward Joao Pedro.
But the arrivals of Manchester City youngster Joel Ndala and free agent David Akintola, as well as the loan arrival of Joe Gelhardt, who is seen mainly as a "No 10" but can also play off the wings, has forced him down the pecking order.
Hadziahmetovic will join on loan from Besiktas, whilst it emerged on deadline day that Gyabi is also set to arrive on a temporary basis.
Coventry City have agreeing to buy Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden should end their interest in Hull's Charlie Hughes after three rejected bids, whilst it seems at this stage no club is prepared to meet their £5m asking price for goalkeeper Ivor Pandur, despite a number of enquiries.