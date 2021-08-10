Hull City transfer rumours: Tigers ready raid for ex-Spurs man, Ex-Stoke City star set for £15m Serie A switch

Speaking after the game, Tigers boss Grant McCann said: “I thought we were excellent from the first minute all the way through to the 95th. We were disappointed to concede in the way that we did but the response from the team was outstanding.

“We saw the togetherness and the unity of the group so much last season, and we saw it again to come back into this game. I thought we looked in control and we looked dangerous every time we went forward.

“The run Keane (Lewis-Potter) made to put away the first goal was outstanding and something we’d worked on during the week. Him and Mallik Wilks are really good at that and offer so much clever movement off the ball, and it was a great pass and a great finish for the equaliser. Keano has then put in a great cross for Josh Magennis to get his goal. It was a top performance.”

He continued: “They changed their shape a little bit at the start of the second half but once we got our wide players around the sides of their diamond I thought we were really effective and obviously I was pleased with the outcome.“Our substitutes had a good impact as well. Matt Smith came on and looked good, Andy Cannon came on and scored so they both had tremendous debuts.”

Next up, the Tigers take on Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup first round this evening, in what should be a fiercely-fought contest against the third-tier side.

