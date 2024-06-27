HULL CITY attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan has completed his move back to his homeland after joining leading Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

The ex-Turkish international, 29, who joined Hull in a big-money deal from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022, has returned to the Super Lig after two seasons on East Yorkshire.

Tufan enjoyed a productive 2023-24 campaign on the personal front at Hull, hitting double figures with 10 goals in 40 appearances last term, including an early-season hat-trick versus Sheffield Wednesday.

He has joined Trabzonspor for an undisclosed fee and could soon be joined by Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser, who is also a target for the former Super Lig champions.

While Tufan’s departure has now been confirmed, speculation continues to rage regarding the future of several of the Tigers’ leading players.

Winger Jaden Philogene has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Barcelona, with reports in Spain suggesting that talks have begun between the La Liga giants and City.

The England under-21 player is being viewed as a loan target with an option to buy, should Barca fail to sign Spanish international star Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.