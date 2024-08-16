Hull City transfers: Championship side sign Chelsea striker and former Sunderland loanee
He has penned a four-year contract with the option of a further year and joins for an undisclosed fee from the Premier League outfit.
Burstow, who spent a loan spell at Sunderland last season – scoring once in 20 games – also made three first-team appearances for Chelsea in 2023-24 at the start of the campaign.
He has now linked up with City and was at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night to watch the EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday along with Hughes and Oscar Zambrano with the Ecuadorian midfielder set to officially sign shortly.
London-born Burstow – who started his career at non-league Welling - joined Chelsea from Charlton Athletic in January 2022.
He immediately returned to the Addicks for the rest of the League One campaign on loan in a 2021-22 season when he scored six times in 23 appearances.
The pacey forward made 12 starts in the 2023-24 season after linking up with Sunderland on a temporary basis, alongside eight appearances from the bench.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.