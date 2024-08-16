HULL CITY have sealed the signing of Chelsea striker Mason Burstow – following on from their earlier addition of Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes.

He has penned a four-year contract with the option of a further year and joins for an undisclosed fee from the Premier League outfit.

Burstow, who spent a loan spell at Sunderland last season – scoring once in 20 games – also made three first-team appearances for Chelsea in 2023-24 at the start of the campaign.

He has now linked up with City and was at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night to watch the EFL Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday along with Hughes and Oscar Zambrano with the Ecuadorian midfielder set to officially sign shortly.

Latest Hull City signing Mason Burstow.

London-born Burstow – who started his career at non-league Welling - joined Chelsea from Charlton Athletic in January 2022.

He immediately returned to the Addicks for the rest of the League One campaign on loan in a 2021-22 season when he scored six times in 23 appearances.