Hull City transfers: Former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder signs
The Liverpudlian has arrived on a season-long loan from Turkish Super Liga outfit Trabzonspor after the Tigers received the green light from the EFL.
The governing body had given Hull a budget limit in terms of wages to cap their spending, but it has been lifted - although the club must still adhere to strict PSR guidelines.
Earlier this summer, the Tigers had been given a transfer window restriction, but it was revoked following an appeal.
The 31-year-old only moved to Trabzonspor last summer when his contract at Glasgow Rangers expired.
But Turkish top-flight clubs limited to the number of foreign players they're allowed in their squad, the club have been looking to move on some of their current overseas stars on this summer.
On signing, Lundstram said: "I’m happy to finally be here. It took a little bit of time to get sorted but I’m delighted to get it over the line.
"I’m happy to get back home with my family and be playing in the Championship again. It’s lit a fire in my belly and I’m excited to get going back in England.
"The manager was familiar with me from last season and eager to get me in, which was massive to see how much he wanted me. Hopefully, I can repay him and bring the performances he hopes I can.
"John Egan spoke so highly of the club, the lads and all the staff. John said the fanbase is amazing and it’s a good place to play, which I knew anyway from when I’ve played here.
"I’m looking forward to playing with John again and Regan (Slater), who was a bit younger when I was at Sheffield United, but he’s blossomed into a top player.
"I told Ozan (Tufan) I might be coming to Hull; he was really happy for me and spoke so highly of the club.”
Lundstram was promoted to the Premier League with the Blades in 2018-19 and spent a loan spell at Doncaster earlier in his career.
He is the club's third signing of the week following the earlier additions of ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo and Manchester City loan winger Joel Ndala.
