Hull City transfers: Former Turkey under-21 international forward becomes fourth signing of week for busy Tigers

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 1st Aug 2025, 17:56 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 17:58 BST
HULL CITY have continued their busy week of transfer activity with the signing of Turkish forward Enis Destan on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has joined on a free transfer from Trabzonspor and becomes the second player to join the club from the Turkish Super Liga outfit this week following the loan addition of ex-Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Lundstram.

City have an option of a further year on the contract of ex-Turkey under-21 international Destan, who scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 65 appearances for the Claret-Blues.

The frontman is City’s fourth signing of a hectic week, which has also seen them bring in Manchester City loan winger Joel Ndala and ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo alongside Lundstram.

Latest Hull City signing Enis Destan. Picture courtesy of HCAFC.placeholder image
Latest Hull City signing Enis Destan. Picture courtesy of HCAFC.

Destan scored nine times in 2023-24, a season which saw the club finish in third place and added another three in the club’s run to the Turkish Cup final.

Destan has been capped 21 times by his country at under-21 level, while also receiving a senior call-up in 2021.

