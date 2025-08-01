Hull City transfers: Former Turkey under-21 international forward becomes fourth signing of week for busy Tigers

HULL CITY have continued their busy week of transfer activity with the signing of Turkish forward Enis Destan on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has joined on a free transfer from Trabzonspor and becomes the second player to join the club from the Turkish Super Liga outfit this week following the loan addition of ex-Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Lundstram.

City have an option of a further year on the contract of ex-Turkey under-21 international Destan, who scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 65 appearances for the Claret-Blues.

The frontman is City’s fourth signing of a hectic week, which has also seen them bring in Manchester City loan winger Joel Ndala and ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo alongside Lundstram.

Latest Hull City signing Enis Destan. Picture courtesy of HCAFC.

Destan scored nine times in 2023-24, a season which saw the club finish in third place and added another three in the club’s run to the Turkish Cup final.