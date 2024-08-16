Hull City transfers: Highly-rated League One defender signs ahead of Championship game at Plymouth Argyle

HULL City have completed the signing of highly-rated Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has signed a long-term four-year deal with a further year’s option.

Hughes’ signing is set to be the precursor to a triple transfer raid, with City having also lined up deals to sign Chelsea forward Mason Burstow – who spent a spell at Sunderland last term - and Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano on loan.

Speaking ahead of the signing of Hughes, head coach Tim Walter – whose side visit Plymouth Argyle in their first Championship away game of the campaign on Saturday – said: "We want to develop young players with a lot of experience and that's what he showed in his former club.

Hull City signing Charlie Hughes. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

"First, we need other things to happen and then maybe he could (play on Saturday).

"It's a young, experienced player and that's good because we want to improve.”

Wigan-born Hughes spent time in the academies at Manchester City and Liverpool before making his name at his hometown club.

Hughes signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract in February 2023 and then signed an improved deal a few months later, extending his contract until 2028.

The defender has also captained the Latics and was nominated as the EFL Young Player of the Year 2023/24 after a stand-out season. He has been capped four times by England under-20s.