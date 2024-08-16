Hull City transfers: Highly-rated League One defender signs ahead of Championship game at Plymouth Argyle
The 20-year-old has signed a long-term four-year deal with a further year’s option.
Hughes’ signing is set to be the precursor to a triple transfer raid, with City having also lined up deals to sign Chelsea forward Mason Burstow – who spent a spell at Sunderland last term - and Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano on loan.
Speaking ahead of the signing of Hughes, head coach Tim Walter – whose side visit Plymouth Argyle in their first Championship away game of the campaign on Saturday – said: "We want to develop young players with a lot of experience and that's what he showed in his former club.
"First, we need other things to happen and then maybe he could (play on Saturday).
"It's a young, experienced player and that's good because we want to improve.”
Wigan-born Hughes spent time in the academies at Manchester City and Liverpool before making his name at his hometown club.
Hughes signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract in February 2023 and then signed an improved deal a few months later, extending his contract until 2028.
The defender has also captained the Latics and was nominated as the EFL Young Player of the Year 2023/24 after a stand-out season. He has been capped four times by England under-20s.
He will provide a further central defensive option following the departure of vice-captain Jacob Greaves to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.
