Hull City transfers: International goalkeeper leaves club after short spell to head to Bundesliga outfit FC Koln
The deal has an option to be made permanent in the summer.
The ex-Switzerland under-21 international keeper joined from Swiss side Young Boys last summer, but has found first-team chances hard to come by, featuring just once, in the EFL Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday in August.
The 26-year-old joined for a fee in the region of 1m euros after a deal was struck was Berne-based Young Boys.
Racioppi, who featured twice against Manchester City in the Champions League last term, signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.
Geneva-born Racioppi graduated from Lyon’s academy before later moving onto Dijon, where he made his Ligue 1 debut in October 2020. He moved to Young Boys two years later.
