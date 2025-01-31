Hull City transfers: International goalkeeper leaves club after short spell to head to Bundesliga outfit FC Koln

HULL CITY goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi has headed back to the continent to join 2.Bundesliga outfit FC Koln on loan for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal has an option to be made permanent in the summer.

The ex-Switzerland under-21 international keeper joined from Swiss side Young Boys last summer, but has found first-team chances hard to come by, featuring just once, in the EFL Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday in August.

The 26-year-old joined for a fee in the region of 1m euros after a deal was struck was Berne-based Young Boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Boys' Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi (C) and team mates applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg match between Manchester City and Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Racioppi, who featured twice against Manchester City in the Champions League last term, signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.