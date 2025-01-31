Hull City transfers: International goalkeeper leaves club after short spell to head to Bundesliga outfit FC Koln

Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:00 BST
HULL CITY goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi has headed back to the continent to join 2.Bundesliga outfit FC Koln on loan for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

The deal has an option to be made permanent in the summer.

The ex-Switzerland under-21 international keeper joined from Swiss side Young Boys last summer, but has found first-team chances hard to come by, featuring just once, in the EFL Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday in August.

The 26-year-old joined for a fee in the region of 1m euros after a deal was struck was Berne-based Young Boys.

Young Boys' Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi (C) and team mates applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg match between Manchester City and Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)Young Boys' Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi (C) and team mates applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg match between Manchester City and Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Young Boys' Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi (C) and team mates applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg match between Manchester City and Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Racioppi, who featured twice against Manchester City in the Champions League last term, signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Geneva-born Racioppi graduated from Lyon’s academy before later moving onto Dijon, where he made his Ligue 1 debut in October 2020. He moved to Young Boys two years later.

