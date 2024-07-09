Hull City transfers: International striker returns to Championship after loan spell in Brazil is cut short
The Colombian striker, City's top-scorer in 2022-23 with 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, headed to Bahia in February on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent move in the summer.
But the 27-year-old has now returned to East Yorkshire.
Estupinan - linked with a move to Premier League side Everton in early 2023 - found himself out of City's plans last summer, with his time at the club having been bittersweet.
After interest from Spanish clubs Granada and Real Valladolid, he left to link up with ex-Tigers colleague Benjamin Tetteh at Ligue 1 outfit Metz before the end of the 2023 summer window, but featured just six times for the French outfit.He had been usurped in the pecking order at Hull by loan signing Liam Delap.
Estupinan moved to France on a season-long loan move with a £5m option to-buy clause, but was recalled in the new year and headed out to Brazil.
The frontman recently entered the final year of his deal at Hull.
