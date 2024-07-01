Hull City transfers: Leeds-born former Manchester United academy midfielder joins League of Ireland leaders on permanent basis
The 21-year-old Leeds-born player impressed in a previous spell at Shels last season during Tigers owner Acun Ilicali’s brief spell in charge of the club.
That was a loan stint, with Wood – a former Manchester United academy graduate – now joining on a full-time basis.
Wood returned from Shels in time for the opening of the winter window and headed back out on loan to League Two outfit Grimsby Town, where he made ten appearances.
Shels and St Patrick’s Athletic tried to sign Wood in January, only for the player to remain in England.
Wood, who spent a loan spell at Scunthorpe United earlier in his career, has made two first-team appearances from the bench for Hull.
