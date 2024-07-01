Hull City transfers: Leeds-born former Manchester United academy midfielder joins League of Ireland leaders on permanent basis

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Jul 2024, 20:30 BST
HULL CITY midfielder Harry Wood has joined League of Ireland leaders Shelbourne on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old Leeds-born player impressed in a previous spell at Shels last season during Tigers owner Acun Ilicali’s brief spell in charge of the club.

That was a loan stint, with Wood – a former Manchester United academy graduate – now joining on a full-time basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wood returned from Shels in time for the opening of the winter window and headed back out on loan to League Two outfit Grimsby Town, where he made ten appearances.

Hull City midfielder Harry Wood (left) has joined League of Ireland side Shelbourne on a permanent basis. Picture: Getty Images.Hull City midfielder Harry Wood (left) has joined League of Ireland side Shelbourne on a permanent basis. Picture: Getty Images.
Hull City midfielder Harry Wood (left) has joined League of Ireland side Shelbourne on a permanent basis. Picture: Getty Images.

Shels and St Patrick’s Athletic tried to sign Wood in January, only for the player to remain in England.

Wood, who spent a loan spell at Scunthorpe United earlier in his career, has made two first-team appearances from the bench for Hull.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Related topics:Harry WoodLeedsManchester UnitedTigers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.