HULL CITY midfielder Harry Wood has joined League of Ireland leaders Shelbourne on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old Leeds-born player impressed in a previous spell at Shels last season during Tigers owner Acun Ilicali’s brief spell in charge of the club.

That was a loan stint, with Wood – a former Manchester United academy graduate – now joining on a full-time basis.

Wood returned from Shels in time for the opening of the winter window and headed back out on loan to League Two outfit Grimsby Town, where he made ten appearances.

Hull City midfielder Harry Wood (left) has joined League of Ireland side Shelbourne on a permanent basis. Picture: Getty Images.

Shels and St Patrick’s Athletic tried to sign Wood in January, only for the player to remain in England.