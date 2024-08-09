HULL CITY have completed the loan signing of Manchester City central defender Finley Burns – their second new arrival in the space of 24 hours.

Burns has joined the Championship club on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions.

His signing follows on from the addition of former Switzerland under-21 goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi, who is available for Saturday’s home opener with Bristol City.

Burns, 21, who has two years remaining on his City deal, spent last term on loan at Stevenage.

New Hull City loan signing Finley Burns, who has joined from Manchester City. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The stopper had a very productive season in League One, making 43 appearances for the Hertfordshire outfit, establishing himself as a vital part of the side that narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

He spent an earlier loan spell at Swansea City.

