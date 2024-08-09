Hull City transfers: Tigers complete loan signing of defender from Premier League champions ahead of Championship opener

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:00 GMT
HULL CITY have completed the loan signing of Manchester City central defender Finley Burns – their second new arrival in the space of 24 hours.

Burns has joined the Championship club on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions.

His signing follows on from the addition of former Switzerland under-21 goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi, who is available for Saturday’s home opener with Bristol City.

Burns, 21, who has two years remaining on his City deal, spent last term on loan at Stevenage.

New Hull City loan signing Finley Burns, who has joined from Manchester City. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesNew Hull City loan signing Finley Burns, who has joined from Manchester City. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
The stopper had a very productive season in League One, making 43 appearances for the Hertfordshire outfit, establishing himself as a vital part of the side that narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

He spent an earlier loan spell at Swansea City.

The Londoner, capped by England at under-20 level, is likely to viewed as the direct replacement for Jacob Greaves, who left the KCOM Stadium earlier this summer by joining recently-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

