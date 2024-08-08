Hull City transfers: Tigers sign ex-Swiss international goalkeeper to boost options ahead of Championship opener with Bristol City

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:00 GMT
HULL CITY have completed the signing of ex-Switzerland under-21 international goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi from Young Boys.

The 25-year-old has joined for a fee in the region of 1m euros after a deal was struck was Berne-based Young Boys.

Racioppi will provide some much-needed competition for winter window arrival Ivor Pandur following the departures of Matt Ingram and Ryan Allsop, to Oxford United and Birmningham City respectively.

The new man, who featured twice against Manchester City in the Champions League last term, has signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

Young Boys' Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi (C) and team mates applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg match between Manchester City and Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)Young Boys' Swiss goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi (C) and team mates applauds the fans following the UEFA Champions League Group B second leg match between Manchester City and Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Geneva-born Racioppi graduated from Lyon’s academy before later moving onto Dijon, where he made his Ligue 1 debut in October 2020. He moved to Young Boys two years later.

Pandur arrived in January, but did not feature for City in the second half of last term.

