Hull City transfers: Tigers sign ex-Swiss international goalkeeper to boost options ahead of Championship opener with Bristol City
The 25-year-old has joined for a fee in the region of 1m euros after a deal was struck was Berne-based Young Boys.
Racioppi will provide some much-needed competition for winter window arrival Ivor Pandur following the departures of Matt Ingram and Ryan Allsop, to Oxford United and Birmningham City respectively.
The new man, who featured twice against Manchester City in the Champions League last term, has signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.
Geneva-born Racioppi graduated from Lyon’s academy before later moving onto Dijon, where he made his Ligue 1 debut in October 2020. He moved to Young Boys two years later.
Pandur arrived in January, but did not feature for City in the second half of last term.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.