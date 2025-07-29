Hull City transfers: Tigers sign teenage Manchester City winger on season-long loan

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 19:22 BST
HULL City have followed up the signing of free agent Akin Famewo with the loan addition of Manchester City youngster Joel Ndala on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joined City’s academy from Port Vale in 2017 aged 10 and has come through the club’s youth ranks.

The England youth international has contributed to two Under-18 Premier League crowns – excelling in 2022/23 with 13 goals in 20 matches – two Premier League 2 titles and an FA Youth Cup.

Featuring three times in the EFL Trophy, Ndala was included in City’s senior squad for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and played in a 4-3 friendly victory over Celtic in July 2024.

New Hull City signing Joel Ndala.
New Hull City signing Joel Ndala.

He spent time on loan at Dutch outfit Jong PSV last term, alongside a spell with Nottingham Forest’s academy and B team.

On the international stage, Ndala has represented England from Under-15 to Under-19 level, impressing at the 2023 Under-17 World Cup with three goals.

Ndala said: "I feel very privileged to come to a club like this. I’m really excited and happy to join the club.

"The manager said he’s watched me since I was playing in the Youth Champions League, and he really showed me that he wanted me to be here.

Ndala has joined from Manchester City on loan.placeholder image
Ndala has joined from Manchester City on loan.

"I’m a direct, skilful winger; I like to take players on, dribble, create chances and score goals.

"It’s up to me to take this opportunity and run with it. I want to show people what I can bring to the team.

"The Championship is a good level and I’ll take the challenge head on. I’m going to give it my all and try to help the team out in every way I can. I’m ready to show the fans what I can do.”

