Hull City transfers: Tigers sign teenage Manchester City winger on season-long loan

HULL City have followed up the signing of free agent Akin Famewo with the loan addition of Manchester City youngster Joel Ndala on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joined City’s academy from Port Vale in 2017 aged 10 and has come through the club’s youth ranks.

The England youth international has contributed to two Under-18 Premier League crowns – excelling in 2022/23 with 13 goals in 20 matches – two Premier League 2 titles and an FA Youth Cup.

Featuring three times in the EFL Trophy, Ndala was included in City’s senior squad for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and played in a 4-3 friendly victory over Celtic in July 2024.

New Hull City signing Joel Ndala.

He spent time on loan at Dutch outfit Jong PSV last term, alongside a spell with Nottingham Forest’s academy and B team.

On the international stage, Ndala has represented England from Under-15 to Under-19 level, impressing at the 2023 Under-17 World Cup with three goals.

Ndala said: "I feel very privileged to come to a club like this. I’m really excited and happy to join the club.

"The manager said he’s watched me since I was playing in the Youth Champions League, and he really showed me that he wanted me to be here.

Ndala has joined from Manchester City on loan.

"I’m a direct, skilful winger; I like to take players on, dribble, create chances and score goals.

"It’s up to me to take this opportunity and run with it. I want to show people what I can bring to the team.