Hull City transfers: Tigers sign teenage Manchester City winger on season-long loan
The 19-year-old joined City’s academy from Port Vale in 2017 aged 10 and has come through the club’s youth ranks.
The England youth international has contributed to two Under-18 Premier League crowns – excelling in 2022/23 with 13 goals in 20 matches – two Premier League 2 titles and an FA Youth Cup.
Featuring three times in the EFL Trophy, Ndala was included in City’s senior squad for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup and played in a 4-3 friendly victory over Celtic in July 2024.
He spent time on loan at Dutch outfit Jong PSV last term, alongside a spell with Nottingham Forest’s academy and B team.
On the international stage, Ndala has represented England from Under-15 to Under-19 level, impressing at the 2023 Under-17 World Cup with three goals.
Ndala said: "I feel very privileged to come to a club like this. I’m really excited and happy to join the club.
"The manager said he’s watched me since I was playing in the Youth Champions League, and he really showed me that he wanted me to be here.
"I’m a direct, skilful winger; I like to take players on, dribble, create chances and score goals.
"It’s up to me to take this opportunity and run with it. I want to show people what I can bring to the team.
"The Championship is a good level and I’ll take the challenge head on. I’m going to give it my all and try to help the team out in every way I can. I’m ready to show the fans what I can do.”
