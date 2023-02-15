HULL CITY have unveiled plans for a £25m project to help turn the area around the MKM Stadium into a Yorkshire ‘sporting village.’

The ambitious proposals are the brainchild of owner Acun Ilicali, whose hope is to establish the Tigers in the Premier League and build an outstanding infrastructure around the stadium, including a new state-of-the-art training ground, multi-surface sports pitches, gymnasium, indoor venue and a smaller stadium with a capacity to seat up to 12,000.

City, working under the guise as leaders of the Stadium Management Company (SMC) who operate the stadium on behalf of Hull City Council, have formed a working group including Hull FC owner Adam Pearson.

Part of the plan would potentially see the Hull Fair controversially relocate from its historic Walton Street site.

MKM Stadium

There are also proposals to extend the capacity of the 25,500 MKM Stadium, with the club also hoping to agreeing a long-term lease on the stadium which is owned by Hull City Council.

Early discussions have reportedly already taken place with the council on the feasibility of the plan and the acquisition of land in West Park.

Tigers vice-chairman Tan Kesler said: “The stadium development plans moved on after our first quarter, we realised we needed to come together with Adam (Pearson) and as a community and do something.

"Certain things triggered us to consider a stadium development project where we can now talk about it. It's a long-term project, meaning it's not five years down the road, but it's not going to happen this season.