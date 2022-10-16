Hull City v Birmingham City delayed - because the goals are the wrong size
You read that headline right – kick-off in Hull City’s Championship game with Birmingham City has been delayed 20 minutes because the goals are the wrong size.
One of the goals is understood to be two inches two large and had to be replaced.
It has prompted match officials to knock kick-off back from 3pm to 3.20pm.
Hull, under the guidance of caretaker manager Andy Dawson, are looking to climb away from trouble at the bottom of the Championship.