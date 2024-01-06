HULL CITY supporters wanting to see their first sight of Billy Sharp in the amber and black this afternoon may have to be patient.

Liam Rosenior has confirmed that the former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers striker - who has signed a deal for the rest of the season - will not start, but will be introduced from the bench.

On Sharp, 37, Rosenior - who is the market for Burnley duo Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury this month, among others, but not Max Bird - said: “He (Sharp) won’t start. I am being really honest with that.

"We’ve given him a real strict training plan. Billy will take part in the game and be on the pitch.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"But he’s not ready yet to start the game and it would be crazy for me to do that as he can have a real influence in the second half of the season. But he will definitely make his debut, for sure."

The Hull chief says that he will be pragmatic regarding his selection following an intense schedule.

Matty Jacob, Andy Smith and Harry Vaughan could be involved, Rosenior confirmed.

Rosenior, who admits to having dilemmas regarding selection - mindful that a much-changed side disappointingly lost at home in the League Cup to Doncaster Rovers in August - added: “Possibly. But I was at this club when we had an unbelievable FA Cup run (Hull reached the final in 2014). I will pick a team, first and foremost, to win the game.

"I want us to go on a run and the players deserve to as well. We need to get back to winning ways after losing the last game.

"Yes, there’s an opportunity to rotate players, but always with the mindset of winning the game.

"Selection is really difficult and hopefully one I will get right. Wayne (Rooney) was also really unfortunate to lose his job there (at Birmingham), so we don't know the shape and personnel they are going to play."