Hull City v Bristol City: Owner Acun Ilicali calls for patience from fans over new-look squad

Hull have signed eight players in the first summer under Ilicali’s ownership while it is also the first real opportunity that Arveladze has had to build his own squad after taking over midway through last season.

City have lost one of their star men in Keane Lewis-Potter following his move to Brentford as they prepare to open their Championship campaign against Bristol City this afternoon.

New signings will not yield instant rewards, cautioned the Hull owner, as he warned that the opening weeks of the season could prove difficult.

PATIENCE PLEA: Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has appealed to fans. Picture: Tony Johnson

“We need time,” insisted Ilicali.

“So many of our new signings came from their national teams and that causes problems.

“The team is not ready, but that’s not us being pessimistic.

“We are sure they will show their quality on the pitch, but I say to the fans, this is a long journey and we need time.

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“This team will be a team that our fans can be proud of. It will show everyone that Hull City is an exceptional team.”

He continued: “The first five or six games will be tough for us. Anywhere you bring players together, you need time.

“I think we will get used to each other soon. Some players have just one week training with us.

“We are at the beginning and we are not ready at the moment, but it doesn’t matter if you lose two or three games, it’s the long plan.”

Ilicali, who took over Hull in January, is hopeful of more signings before the window closes on September 1.

“We are hoping so, we think we will have some more signings,” he added.

“I am optimistic we will have one or two signings in the following week. I like them very much, they are my first choices.

“We are getting the players we want and that’s exciting.”

There was also an encouraging update from the Hull owner on the future of Jacob Greaves, with the defender close to signing a new deal at the club.

The 21-year-old is in the final season of a three-year contract with Hull, although the club do hold the option to extend by another season.

“I think we are close,” added Ilicali regarding a new contract for Greaves.