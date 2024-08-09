Hull City v Bristol City: Why Tim Walter's comments show he is wise to the Championship already

Hull City v Bristol CityAMID all the talk about new starts and new football philosophies that invariably surround a head coach at the beginning of their tenure, sometimes it’s about going back to the future.

Certainly in early season. Which brings us nicely to Hull City.

Two years on from opening a league campaign at home to Bristol City, there is a discernible whiff of deja vu in East Yorkshire and hopefully the same outcome in Tim Walter’s first league match at the helm.

Much like in 2022-23, the Tigers start a campaign with plenty to do in terms of sorting out their squad before the end of the summer window and it’s been a far from serene build-up to the opening day for the German.

Hull City head coach Tim Walter.

City, despite some previous squad issues, found a way against the Robins two years ago, thanks to a last-gasp goal from Jean Michael Seri and a victory, however it comes, would be gratefully received in this latest meeting given a summer which has seen some big players leave the building.

While supporters will be seeking glimpses of “Walterball” – a high-risk “heart attack” style of relentless attacking football, in the words of Tigers’ owner Acun Ilicali – a soothing three points takes precedence in the here and now. Substance over style.

Should City pick up a few of those before the transfer window closes and things can settle down, then everyone will be feeling a bit better about what the season holds.

Sensibly – and in deference to the teak-tough Championship – the first thing that Walter wants to be seeing is the “will to win”. The style will hopefully come later in time.

He said: “The season opener is always something exciting and it’s good to start because then you can see how far you are.

“But we know we are at the start. To implement a new philosophy and develop a team and improve players and build a family atmosphere takes time. But all I say is that we are hungry and have the will to win.

“That’s important, more than development – your own conviction that you can win matches and we can win games.”

Alongside key defender and vice-captain Jacob Greaves and talismanic winger Jaden Philogene, City have also lost two stellar loanees from last term in Liam Delap and Fabio Carvalho.

A new goalkeeper – either new signing Anthony Racioppi or Ivor Pandur – will make their debut today.

All told, seven of the players who lined up for their final game of last season at Plymouth Argyle in May are no longer around.

That highlights, more than anything, the fact that Hull are likely to grow into the season as opposed to hit the ground running.

Former Hamburg chief Walter, who has sealed the signing of Manchester City defender Finley Burns on a season-long loan and Basel winger Liam Millar, continued: “I think patience is a very good key (thing) at the moment.

“Development takes a bit longer to bring [new] football to a club with more possession, rotation and exciting ‘sensations’. It will not begin from day one but I’ve showed it before and I will do it over a year and the next few years.

“That’s how we will do it. It’s not about playing one game and starting a season. It’s about starting an era and staying here for a long time and trying to build a new structure.

“But at the end it’s all about winning and I am someone who wants to win all the time. I will convince my players as well.”