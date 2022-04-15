Hull City v Cardiff City: Tigers ‘still chasing our own identity’ – Shota Arveladze

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has had twice as many game in charge of the Bluebirds since the sacking of Mick McCarthy as Arveladze has had managing Hull City.

Now mathematically safe from relegation, Morison is still tinkering with his Cardiff formation whereas Arveladze’s set-up is clearer and he is looking for a more stable line-up but he needs to translate the Tigers’ away form to East Yorkshire.

“I saw their recent games and they had ups and downs as well,” former Rangers striker Arveladze said of Cardiff. “They made some changes, they even changed systems.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze. Picture: PA

“I believe the coach is also searching for the best game they can show but they have some good qualities and some good youngsters who can create quite a lot and some good experience, especially at the back.”

Arveladze, whose team are realistically but not officially safe from relegation, needs to add to the victory in his first game in charge, the last time his side won at home. For the final time this season they will be helped by £2 tickets for children.

“I don’t see any difference (in the way Hull play), we’re just not winning at home but we don’t win all our games away either,” argued Arveladze. “It’s the kind of process when we’re still chasing our own shape, our own game, our own identity with me. That’s the way it works now, I think.

“I believe this crowd we have will show up anyway (regardless of ticket prices). They’ve been doing it for years and a lot of them come to away games and give us extra energy. The home games are even more special.

“But it’s always good what the club does because everyone needs money. This will be the last one for this season but the club will be open to doing this next season as well so I don’t think it will change the mind of the people and make them unhappy so they don’t show up for the next two (home games). We don’t see this kind of public, it’s the other way around. It’s always nice to come and see a good game.”

Randell Williams is Hull’s only injury absentee. They are at Millwall on Monday.

Last six games: Hull City WLLWDL; Cardiff City LLDLWW

Referee: S Martin (Staffordshire)