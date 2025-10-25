Liam Millar says Hull City have the players to cope without talisman Oli McBurnie if he is missing at home to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

The Tigers will be looking for a fourth straight win, having achieved their third despite McBurnie sitting the game out with calf problem which makes him unlikely to face the Addicks.

"When you speak with Oli he's always ready but we need to be very careful with his calf," cautioned coach Sergej Jakirovic. "It's more no than yes for Saturday but we're going day by day.

"Before the Birmingham game we did an MRI and there was a clear picture, after the game we did it again and there's a small problem there."

But Millar was impressed with the way Kyle Joseph stepped forward in McBurnie's absence.

"Ol is a big focal point in our team so to lose him is a big loss for us but Kyle has really come on leaps and bounds this year, he's really done well," said winger Millar, who marked his first start in a year after injury with a goal.

"We've seen how hard he works every day, even on the pitch he doesn't stop running and I think he's going to get what he deserves.

"Ol is always a big point but Kyle is more than capable to do that. We have Enis (Destan) as well who is a threat when he comes on.

ABLE DEPUTY: Kyle Joseph of Hull City replaced Oli McBurnie against Leicester City (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We're going to miss Ol for however long he's out for but I believe in the players that we have to fill in for the time that he's gone."

Hull are unbeaten in four matches but will be severely tested by a Charlton side above them on goal difference in fifth. There is, though, an optimism around them.

"Every game is just another opportunity to keep showing who we are," said Millar. "As a team we're getting better and better each week.

"I've not been playing for a long time and I feel my relationships with Gilo (Ryan Giles), with Regan (Slater), with Oli, with Kyle, whoever's near me, just growing and growing each game.

RETURNING HERO: Liam Millar is fit - and scoring - again for Hull City (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"As we keep going the relationship is going to get better and better and the team is going to keep getting better and better, we also have Mo (Belloumi) to come back as well who's a top player as well .

"We've just got to keep going away, keep grinding and everything will be alright. "

Left-back Giles has recovered from the hip injury which took him off on Tuesday. Lewie Coyle will be assessed ahead of the game.