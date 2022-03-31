This time last year, the Hull City forward was in the thick of a League One survival fight with AFC Wimbledon, who he played for on loan in the 2020-21 season.

Now, the ex-Brighton player is part of a City side who are having their struggles in terms of form, but letting others sweat it out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull are not mathematically safe yet, but it would take a stunning turn of events to propel them into the Championship relegation picture.

REPEAT SHOW PLEASE: Hull City's Ryan Longman celebrates scoring the winning goal against Millwall in November - a rarre home triumph. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Longman said: “We have been in and around it, but it is not as bad as last season.

“It’s not nice being in a relegation battle and fortunately, we’ve picked up some really good results away and important points.

“It is nice to have that bit of breathing space, but we don’t want to relax too much and want to get as many points as possible in the next seven games.

While their status looks secure enough, Hull – taken over amid much fanfare by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali in January – are conscious of good public relations by way of results.

AMBITIOUS: Hull City owner Acun Ilicali Picture: Tony Johnson

They are on a five-match losing sequence on home soil ahead of tonight’s game with Huddersfield Town and are hardly enticing fans who lost faith under the previous regime to return to the fold.

Longman added: “It is not a mental block and hopefully this game on Friday will be the turning point for us.

“The thing about the Championship is that one minute, you are four games unbeaten and in the next, you can lose five games. It is the up and downs of the division – you cannot get too caught up in it.

“We want the crowds to be coming in and have a big support.