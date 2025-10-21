On a miserable, wet Monday afternoon, there is a buzz about Hull City's training ground.

Sergej Jakirovic was hired, as all Tigers coaches are under Acun Ilicali, to provide a bit of excitement, and on Saturday he certainly did that.

In England and particularly the Championship, maybe even more especially in our corner of the world, entertainment is not about turning football into a work of art.

The chatter before Monday's press conference to preview Tuesday's night's visit from Leicester City is about a tempestuous game at Birmingham City full of controversial – some chewing the fat say just plain bad – decisions and flashpoints.

PICTURE THIS: Matt Crooks takes a selfie with the Hull City supporters at Birmingham City (Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jakirovic joins in and learns a English new word – “melee”.

At St Andrew’s, the debate was feistier as rival camps argued over his claim that he was told – in far fruitier language – to do one by Chris Davies, and by a member of security staff to "go back to Croatia".

Those moments – plus fouls, penalty claims, passes and goals – were recounted with smiles on faces because whatever those of a black-and-amber persuasion did not like about their afternoon in the Second City, the result made everything all right.

Hull had back-to-back wins for the first time in just over a year.

FLASHPOINT: Birmingham City manager Chris Davies exchanges words with Hull City assistant coach Marko Salatovic (Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

In one sentence, assistant coach Dean Holden – taking the press conference as planned days ago with an ostentatiously large black badge bearing the slogan Together Against Racism on his tracksuit – summed up what made it such a good day for the travelling fans: "On and off the pitch, we went toe-to-toe," he says, “and we came out on top."

He heard for himself how much the away end appreciated it.

"At half-time, while we were trying to deliver the messages, they were right above us,” he explains. “Sergej was doing his bit in terms of getting the team organised for the second half (and) they were doing their bit on the concourse. Then we went out together in the second half and delivered that (3-2) result."

When a club is in that mood, it can ride out a lot of problems.

PASSION: Liam Milar (top) and Joe Gelhardt celebrate the latter's decisive goal at St Andrew’s (Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jakirovic is banned from the touchline on Tuesday for three yellow cards this season, although he can still be in the dressing room.

Captain Lewie Coyle's ankle was being assessed as Holden spoke, and the Tigers could also be without top-scorer Oli McBurnie with a niggle.

Home games this week against Leicester and a Charlton Athletic side who have climbed the table on the quiet could therefore be daunting, but Saturday gave the players and fans something to feed off at a ground where results have been harder to come by than they ought to have been in recent seasons.

"I've been on plenty of away days as a fan and they're the sort of games that you come away and they're the topic of the weekend because there's been great goals scored, there's been action, you can see the guys on the pitch, the guys off the pitch, all coming together in the name of Hull City and doing whatever it takes to get a win within the rules," smiles Holden.

INJURY DOUBT: Oli McBurnie (Image: Tony King/Getty Images)

"I'm sure the fans can feed off that energy, the way we play. There's players who will wear their heart on their sleeve. The gaffer expects that.

"Everybody's put a full shift in and we're playing an exciting brand of football, getting the ball forward and trying to create attacks. We're second top behind Coventry for goals scored (Hull have 17 in 10 games).

"We've just got to make sure we don't get carried away and keep it going.

"I've never missed playing as much as in this last 48 hours, the buzz of going out on the pitch and playing in front of them types of supporters is incredible."

Hull’s post-match analysis will go beyond tactics.

"We've got a team meeting in about 20 minutes and we'll be going through parts of Saturday's game,” he says. “It's not all tactical and technical – you could have done this better, what about this and that's great.

"It's also the human side of it, it's the tackles it's all the one percenters. One of my favourite ever rugby players talked about this last year in a podcast, about the stuff that maybe doesn't get seen, about the recovery run that stops the counter-attack or a big tackle or one of our subs running the length of the pitch to celebrate when we score.

"That's what builds connections.

"Every time Sergej names the team there's a load of lads who are disappointed but what they do know is if they keep putting the shift in they'll get a chance. That's happened already this season.

"There's a buzz around not just because of Saturday's result. It's been around from when we walked through the door in pre-season.

"Leicester are such an incredible team, a team that's been in the Premier League recently, so if you take your eyes off anything in this game, you just get found out.

"It's not even full focus on tomorrow, it's full focus on today's training and the meeting, to make sure that's as good as it possibly can be.