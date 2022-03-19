The latter is hoping to put gloss on his maiden England Under-21 call-up this afternoon against Luton Town and while Greaves himself missed out on selection, there is not a pang of envy and he intends to watch his good friend in action next Friday, with England hosting Andorra in a European Championship qualifier in Bournemouth.

Greaves, 21, an impressive ever-present in the heart of defence for City this term, said: “It is an unbelievable achievement for him and I know he does not really show it in his facial expressions, but I think he’s buzzing.

“He has been a credit to his family and club with his performances this season and he’s been fantastic – one of the best attackers in the league.

Hull City's Jacob Greaves Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I think his agent is putting a minibus on or something to go down to Bournemouth.

“It’s a shame it is so far away, but definitely if he is in with a sniff of playing, I will go there 100 per cent.

“I know it is a far one, but we’ll make a day of it. It will probably be me driving and getting the short straw!”

City head coach Shota Arveladze admitted that Lewis-Potter’s call-up was tempered by the fact that Greaves was overlooked, with the defender admitting he is striving for his own international recognition down the line.

CALLED UP: Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He added: “Definitely, that is kind of the next step. I don’t know if I was close to this squad or not, but I was not really focused on that.