It says a lot about football obsessive Ruben Selles that his homework on Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough started long before he joined Hull City.

Selles has been a Championship coach less than a month and has already had to prepare for five new opponents before the New Year's Day visit of the Teessiders. The Spaniard has never gone head to head with the former England midfielder, yet he has known plenty about him and his team for a long time, he insists.

"I like football and as much as we can speak about the Danish Super League because I worked there and loved the teams and the players, once I came to England in the Premier League (with Southampton) then League One (at Reading) you have those relationships and you play in the cups and the friendly matches against teams," he says.

"So you know the teams and the players even if it's not a player you have monitored for your team.

"I have a good relationship with Kieran McKenna, they (McKenna and Carrick) worked together as assistants to (Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer (at Manchester United). I was with Solskjaer some months ago and I talked about different stuff with him.

"So if you are in the football world, you know a little bit about what is going on everywhere. Michael has been a successful coach for Middlesbrough and you can recognise his team as a manager who has had more time in the Championship.

"There are some things I need to see how the top coaches have done and Michael is a good example."

And having had to prepare for Blackburn Rovers as recently as Sunday, Carrick's Boro are different, but not a radical departure.

LONG TERM THINKING: Hull City coach Ruben Selles

"There are some similarities in their structure, the way they build up and the way they press but they are pretty general," says Selles.

"Middlesbrough are much more comfortable in possession and Blackburn are much more comfortable with spaces in front of them.

"It's going to be a potentially different game but we can some of the points from the last game." His background work extends to his own squad, meaning he knows them better than he might have considering how long he has been in the post. With a transfer window opening on Wednesday and work needed to upgrade the relegation-threatened squad, it is just as well.

"I think we have a good idea," when asked how well he knew what is there already. "It's not about the last three weeks.

NETWORK: Ruben Selles has learnt about Michael Carrick through the former England midfielder's old Manchester United colleagues Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (centre) and Kieran McKenna (right)

"We know the team, we know the squad, we know the players. Even when we arrived we brought players like Harry (Vaughan), who had not been involved, back in the first team because he's a player we had monitored and we thought he was a good option for us in training because we know what he can deliver.

"Then it's a couple of situations from inside that you can't know about when you're not involved.

"But we need quality (in the transfer window), not a big revolution. We have a good team and we just need to make it better." It paints a picture of the football obsessive head of recruitment Jared Dublin warned us about when Selles arrived. Does he ever switch off?

"I try, believe me! I try to have my moments," he smiles.

INJURY BLOW: Middlesbrough's Tommy Conway

"I try to navigate things the way I want to but I joke with my wife about my retirement age and she tells me it's not possible, she doesn't want me at home for more than a week."

For his part, Carrick thinks he knows a fair bit about the Tigers, and is not surprised they have won two of their last three games.

“They’re on a good run," he said. "That’s not really a surprise because they’ve got some good players. It was probably a matter of time before they turned their results around.”

Tommy Conway damaged his hamstring in the dramatic 3-3 Boxing-Day draw with Sheffield Wednesday, and the prognosis is not good.

“Tommy will be out for a little bit – it’s probably more weeks than days," said Carrick. "That’s not ideal, but it’s something we’ve got to deal with. In terms of other lads that are out we’re not expecting anyone new back for Hull.”

For Carrick, the nature of that Boxing Day game, where Boro led 3-0 at half-time but were hanging on for the final half-hour epitomises his team's first half of the season.

"We’ve done some really fantastic things and had some really good moments," he reflected. "But maybe the Sheffield Wednesday game summed things up in some ways.

"For half-an-hour or 35 minutes, I thought we were absolutely fantastic, and that’s how good we can be. It was probably as good as we’ve played. But then we had the 15-minute spell where it didn’t go our way, and we ended up not getting what we should have got from the game.

