Hull City v Norwich City: Shota Arveladze hoping to deliver early blow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presence of two opponents relegated from the Premier League in Norwich City and Burnley within it only enhances that view, but Shota Arveladze believes facing the former early on could well be a blessing.

While Burnley and Watford have started the campaign with four points from two matches, today’s visitors’ form has been pretty underwhelming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich have taken just one point from a possible six and it could well be a handy time to play them. While obviously respecting his opponents, Arveladze is not one to disagree.

Shota Arveladze. Picture Bruce Rollinson

He said: “Every big club and solid squad needs to adapt when they come down. In the early stages, they are probably in from a longer holiday and started a little bit late. Maybe some of them were involved with their national teams.

“They are all professionals and in good shape, but it may give you a little bit of space to challenge them more. It is definitely good for us to meet them in an early stage and see if we can get any advantage of this.”

The vibes out east are much more positive these days, with City seeking back-to-back league home wins today at the start of the new season.

For context, it took them until late November to achieve that feat in 2021-22, with their first three points at the MKM Stadium only arriving in October.

A late winner from Jean-Michael Seri in City’s home opener with Bristol City ensured Hull started in uplifting fashion amid a love-in at the final whistle.

It’s a feeling that Arveladze understandably wants to sample more as it’s one you cannot get enough of.

He continued: “It amazes me in how the public are so positive to the players and club and myself and it gives us the mood to go in with a fight. We started well.

“Home games make us stronger. When we scored a goal in the 94th minute, it definitely goes to the public. Maybe we could have accepted 1-1 when you see the first games in the league as a few teams draw as they don’t want to start by losing. It’s better to have a point in the league.

“But the energy we had from the crowd let us score a goal. It was a beautiful and fantastic atmosphere and something you always miss when it is not there.