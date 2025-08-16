Hull City v Oxford United: Sergej Jakirovic looking for home improvements
Home has been where the heartache is for the Tigers since they returned to the Championship in 2021, winning just 22 of 96 games.
Having started their campaign with two away games – both drawn, but Wrehxam knocked them out of the League Cup on penalties – they host Oxford United in their first home match of 2025-26.
"We play against Oxford and Blackburn and we must use home advantage and change from last season," stressed their Bosnian coach.
"It's very important. If we can change this it will be much easier in the Championship.
"It's our first official home game so we will do everything to play well, with good energy and intensity, putting the opponent under pressure.
"Three points at home and one away is a great recipe and you will always be top 10 for sure. it's easy to say but we will see on Sunday."
Entertaining is a big part of the brief at Hull, owned by Turkish television mogul Acun Ilicali, but Jakirovic knows his team will have to strike the right balance.
"It's easier to play at home but you must be careful becuase it's not easy to have a good attacking style at home because you are defending a very big space behind you so in this game especially,” he warned.
"We must have a good reaction after losing the ball, good prevention, good marking and good managing of transitions because they are dangerous in counter-attacks.”
At least they can be buoyed by their performance for most of the game at the Racecourse Ground, improving on the 0-0 draw at Coventry City, only to concede two late goals to take the tie to penalties.
"We analysed both games, Wrexham and Coventry – a lot of good things, good performance, but we must learn lessons from the two goals at Wrexham," said Jakirovic. "It's maybe losing focus and concentration, (thinking) the game is already finished. It's great experience for the future,
"I'm very pleased with the goals and I would like to play all the time like this, except for the two (late goals)."
Lewie Coyle is not yet fit to return, and Nathan Tinsdale is having knee problems. Semi Ajayi is set to be out for four weeks with a hamstring problem.
But on Friday Hull finally got the work permit which allowed them to sign Nigerian winger David Akintola, who can play on either side.