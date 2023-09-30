Hull City's Ivorian midfielder does not come across as the most comfortable speaking his second language with microphones and cameras in his face but always gets across what he is thinking.

This was the man who in the heat of battle last weekend had a very public run-in with team-mate Aaron Connolly and in the cool of the club's press conference room four days later, let it be known he was not happy with the striker's behaviour.

Praise from him is worth more than platitudes others trot out.

So coach Liam Rosenior's burgeoning reputation is as well-founded as the confidence growing around fourth-placed Hull, if Seri is any judge. Victory at home to a Plymouth Argyle, who have stepped up to the Championship very well, would only underline it.

The key, says Seri, is that Rosenior is such a good teacher. The key, says Rosenior, is that his players are such good learners.

Video sessions are a daily occurrence at Hull's Cottingham base.

"As a player we don't want to sit there for 15, 20 minutes but I enjoy it so much," says 32-year-old Seri.

FLASHPOINT: Cyrus Christie (second from the left) and Regan Slater (second from the right) try to break up an argument between Aaron Connolly (left) and Jean Michael Seri (centre) in Hull City's win at Stoke City

"Every time the gaffer speaks, I'm excited to hear what he's going to say."

Was he always so enthused by video sessions?

"No, no, no," he replies, in case you are unsure.

"Before I didn't enjoy it because I didn't know why we did it. Maybe the analysis wasn't good enough or maybe there weren't enough interesting things, I don't know.

TEACHER: Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

"We have a meeting with the gaffer every day. Every time he asks a question because he wants everyone to participate. Every time a different player has to participate."

And regardless of their ages, Rosenior is seeing a response.

"They're all so coachable," he says. "It's one of the attributes I really look for in a player – how many times do I have to show a player whether it's on the training pitch or on the video?

"I gave Tyler Morton one detail on the training pitch, I didn't even show him, and he just went and did it. I go, 'This kid's potential is limitless.'"

It has not always been the mindset, says the 39 year-old.

"With social media and the information out there, players want to know what they can improve," he argues. "They ask, 'Why did we train that way?' 'Why are we playing this way?'

"It was a different culture when I played. Players are more demanding now but more receptive if you get buy-in. If I walk into a room and say, 'Let's play 4-4-2 and kick the ball forward,' they'll say why and if I don't have a valid reason, I lose them.

"Players aren't just thinking, 'Is he going to help me win?', they're looking at me thinking, 'Is he going to help me be the best player I can be? Is he going to get me a new contract? Is he going to get me a move to the Premier League or can I move to the Premier League with this club?'

"When I had managers they could say, 'Go and jump in the sea!' and you'd do it. It's changed now. Players want more from you as a coach."

In Seri's case, they will not tolerate lower standards. If Connolly did not know a week ago, he does now.

"I made a mistake (at Stoke City on Sunday) and it almost cost us a goal but it wasn't acceptable," he said of Connolly's response.

"I tried to pull him close to say 'Calm down, we are team-mates and we can speak in the dressing room.’

"You can shout at me in the dressing room but not on the pitch. Why? The game is on Sky and it looks bad.

"In the dressing room he apologised and I apologised as well."

The effects are showing. Acun Ilicali is not shy in wielding his chequebook but Rosenior gets his biggest kicks from improving players.

"Alfie (Jones), Sean (McLoughlin), Jacob (Greaves, suspended on Saturday), Coyley (fit-again Lewie Coyle), those lads who played League One, to see them develop as individuals and not just defenders, to see them playing out from the back, take the ball down on their chest and give it to a midfield player rather than just lash it 60 yards forward, I'm seeing them grow as players in their confidence and that's what makes me as a coach so happy," says Rosenior.

Seri can see the team following.

"Every time we speak (to opponents) they say, 'We analysed you guys and we didn't want to let you pass in the middle and down the sides but it's tough,’" he says.

"But we have to be humble because we haven't done anything yet. Even if after 30 games we're still there (in the play-off places) we have to keep this humility.

"I trust the gaffer to do it. He's not a manager who's going to switch off."