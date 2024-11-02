When it comes to how his Hull City team play Tim Walter is a big fan of possession but speaking to his players he is proudly route one.

The new coach’s strongest line-up is yet to crystalise ahead of Saturday's visit of bottom-of-the-Championship Portsmouth, but Walter says it is very clear what players have to do to win – and keep – a shirt.

Many foreign coaches are admirably blunt; perhaps it is an advantage that although most, like Walter, speak very good English, they do not have the full vocabulary immediately to hand to pussy-foot around.

"Everybody knows me now, I am very clear and very direct," says the German. "It's not common in the English culture.

"I love my team and they have to know all I say to them is because I want to make them better and the team more successful. We have to be more critical because you need a feedback mentality to improve.

"It's an attitude. If you want it more, you can learn it. If you don't want it you can't learn it. We are speaking a lot about that.

"Everybody has the chance to play if they show me they want to play and if they improve all the time, they can play all the time, like Gustavo (Puerta) showed."

Puerta and Xavi Simons formed the midfield partnership for the last three matches, although the former was substituted looking "tired" in Walter's words at Derby County last week. Simons stayed on, and scored for the second game running.

EXAMPLE: Hull City midfielder Gustavo Puerta has broken into the team for the last three matches

"Gustavo was a sub (before) but he improved himself, showed me he wanted to play and was listening," says Walter. "Everyone can do it.

"Xavier's listened and learnt to improve himself every day in training, to invest in the team.

"We asked him to be a more balanced player, to keep his position more, to win the duels and close it when it's a big gap between offence and defence.

"He doesn't (always) have to be involved in the build-up but we need our central midfield in more critical areas in front of goal."

Walter was brought in to provide more entertainment, yet 14 goals from 12 games puts them only joint 10th in the Championship for that.

"To be more clinical you have to be more critical,” he argues. “We are defending better, we are better in our positing, we are doing everything better but it's the hardest thing to hit a small target.”

Regan Slater, like Puerta, was substituted at half-time at Pride Park in the search for fresh legs, but Hull have reported no fresh injuries.