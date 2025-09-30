Sergej Jakirovic has called on his Hull City players to be less “polite" to confront the big problem staring them in the face ahead of Tuesday's Championship visit of Preston North End.

Only Wrexham, Bristol City, Coventry City and Middlesbrough have outscored the Tigers in this season's Championship. But nobody has conceded more than the 14 they have shipped in seven games – 17 in eight if you include the League Cup.

Clearly Hull need to knuckle down defensively, and as their coach Jakirovic stresses, that is about more than just the back four – although being able to reintroduce a fit-again Semi Ajayi to it is still a bonus.

It is also about a mentality the Bosnian coach thinks is too nice.

MORE AGGRESSION: Hull City coach Sergej Jakirovic wants to see his players get nastier off the ball (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Asked what his side need to do to improve the goals against column, he explained: "More tactical discipline, stick together, that you try to help your team-mate, that we are close, there is not a big gap between the lines. This is very important.

"We have to be aggressive, especially in one-on-one duels because sometimes they pass us very easily.

"We are – this is my opinion – very polite in duels. We try to play easy, clear. This is the problem.

"In the last three months, we try to change this. It's not easy because this is also the profile of the players.

COMEBACK: Liam Millar (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"The players have quality (and) they are very quick but the biggest problem in (Saturday's) game (at Watford) was when we lost the ball.

"We should be nasty when we lose the ball. At least make a foul – an easy foul, not a yellow card – or if you have negative transitions (opposition counter-attacks), run."

This, though, is a club owned by Acun Ilicali, who once said he would rather lose 4-3 than draw 0-0. Although his views on winning v entertainment have been somewhat confused by his pronouncements since, he is the chairman who sacked Liam Rosenior for leading the club to seventh in the Championship with football which was too "boring".

Hull's last two games before the international break are at home, where the demand to entertain is even higher from the director's box.

DEFENSIVE BOOST: Semi Ajayi has come through two weeks of training (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"So we are on the good way now?" is Jakirovic’s tongue-in-cheek response. "He (Iicali) wants us more defensive now.

"We have to find balance because when you analyse our goals, we always, when we concede, are overloaded, so it's four against two, seven against four.

"Maybe sometimes we need more responsibility, that we don't take care of the zone, take the players. Because the player will score the goal.

"We need to be closer to the opponent so we have responsibility in these situations.

"The crowd are coming for goals, for chances, for the intensity, but we have to find balance between defence and an attacking style of play because it seems like now we have to score three goals to take something. It's not easy.

"It's much easier if you have balance in the middle or the defensive line so you can play aggressively and defend together. Then it will be much easier to keep a clean sheet.

"The chairman is the owner of the club, and it is like his baby. So I and the players, all the staff, try to make joy for him. He's very satisfied, happy, when we win.

"We have improved our offensive play and open play a lot. Now we have to find a solution for conceding. This is not just the defensive line, this is the whole team.

"I don't care what scoreline it is. Two or three-nil is perfect because (we get a) clean sheet, because of the self-confidence of the goalkeeper. But whenever we win the game, everyone is satisfied and happy."

Centre-back Ajayi will finally get the chance to build on an impressive debut at Coventry City on the opening day of the season having recovered from a hamstring injury.

An unused substitute in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road, Liam Millar has been promised his first competitive minutes since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament injury in October.

Mohammed Belloumi made his comeback from a similar injury this month, only to suffer a hamstring strain expected to keep him out until November's international break. It is a reminder that the Tigers cannot expect too much, too soon of Millar, but Jakirovic insists they did everything right with his fellow winger.

"With Mo Balloumi, we had a full protocol,” he stressed. “We followed it in his individual training, group training, full contact.

"Ten, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 60 minutes for the under-21s he played – everything by the protocol.

"But you can (still) suffer injury so there is no recipe. Liam Millar looks very good in training and in every (session), you can get an injury.

"He looks good. I hope he will have no problem like Mo Belloumi."

Ajayi has also convinced his coach he is ready to return.

"For the last two weeks, he trained in full, very hard," said Jakirovic, "so he's one option to play these games.