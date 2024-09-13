Hull City v Sheffield United: Where Tim Walter and Chris Wilder are likely to agree - and disagree

AHEAD of Friday night’s all-Yorkshire affair out east, Tim Walter and his opposite number Chris Wilder might just beg to differ about something.

Prior to the big kick-off early last month, Sheffield United chief Wilder spoke about his club’s ‘major, major rebuild’ in terms of squad overhaul. ‘Possibly the biggest in the division’, he remarked at the time.

Should his Hull City counterpart have been listening, he’d have probably said ‘not quite.’ Although he would have been too busy, in truth.

Busy is the word to describe the summer window at the MKM Stadium and Bramall Lane. The departure count was well into double-digits, while the number of new arrivals also hit two figures.

Hull City head coach Tim Walter.

A grand total of 16 signings have arrived at Hull, compared with 10 on the red side of Sheffield. City’s latest new face joined this week in the shape of Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate.

Given all that, one thing that Walter and Wilder are likely to agree upon is the need for patience among their respective sets of supporters. Rome wasn’t built in a day and all that.

Where Wilder is ahead of Walter is that he has bought himself time.

His new-look United line-up - complete with some key members from last season in the likes of Ollie Arblaster, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer - are unbeaten at league level with a creditable eight points from four league matches.

City, by contrast, are yet to win under their head coach. Achieving that milestone would aid Walter’s cause no end with the amber and black faithful. They have yet to really embrace ‘Walterball’ and only a win or two in the near future will truly do that.

Given the fact that he is effectively building a new team, there is no quick fix.

Walter, hoping to involve international duo Kasey Palmer and Liam Millar from the bench after they reported back from duty with Jamaica and Canada respectively, said: "All we can do is work every day.

"I can help the players and on the same page, they can help me all the time. I don’t moan about the situation and accept the moment and that’s all I can do.

"I am really happy about having a young, open squad who have the right working attitude to do it all day long. It’s good to see and progress.

"They (Sheffield United) are a good team. If we play like we want to play and stick together, we have a good chance to win.

"But we know it will be hard work, especially in a duel with a rival not far away. It’s a derby. For us, it’s a home game and we try everything to win this game.

"All we can influence is the day by day working and not the result. But the day by day working brings us to the result.

"Maybe it’s a longer way, but in the end it’s more successful. Such a young team needs time as they don’t have the experience.”

While Hull have opted for youthful promise in a number of their signings, United’s recruitment has seen them opt for several ‘Championship ready’ operators - some of whom were also wanted by the Tigers such as Kieffer Moore.

That also helps to explain both sides’ contrasting openings, as well.

In many respects, the season really starts now for Hull.

Training sessions increased in number during the international break, a time when a new group got to know each other better off the pitch as well as on it. A time when they saw a fair bit of each other.

As for the notion that 2024-25 begins this evening, in earnest, Walter agrees to a point, but also provides a caveat.

He continued: “I agree. It could have been four weeks before, but unfortunately, it is what it is and I have to handle it.

"Now, it’s a good moment to start and now they (players) are ‘all in’. We needed the last international break especially. But we also need the next upcoming two international breaks to improve ourselves and our style of play.

"But you can see they are trying to do it. Maybe not in the details often, but they are trying to do it and we have reached our (in-game) targets often. We can (now) do it even more.

"It’s also about getting to know them better and each other - for me as well. Everything is a process and to be successful is a process. It’s not from day one that you are going to be successful.

"It takes time. But we are happy and I am seeing they are improving themselves, developing and getting more comfortable, especially in playing with the ball. You can see it every day in training sessions.”

Walter’s view is that positive results on a match-day are ultimately the natural by-products of the good habits and work that players deliver in the working week on the training ground.

Many managers would agree, but it’s also a question of timing.