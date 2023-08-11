That's the frank message from Hull City manager Liam Rosenior, who is prepared to take the flak if there are any grumbles in Saturday's Yorkshire derby.

There was some audible displeasure in midweek following the Tigers' poor EFL Cup exit at the hands of Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers - with Rosenior acknowledging the dissent and not dressing up what was a very disappointing night which he labelled as 'the longest 90 minutes of my career by a mile.'

Just one week into the new season, a fair amount of perspective is also required, with City also working hard behind the scenes to bring in some new signings.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

They are closing in on a deal to sign Burnley attacking midfielder and former target Scott Twine - who is set to arrive on a season-long loan early next week.

The Tigers are set for a busy final few weeks of the window, with other active targets including Derby County's Max Bird and Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with Rosenior also hoping to bring in a new goalkeeping option and another addition on the flanks.

A victory over a Wednesday side also beaten on the opening day would also make City feel better about themselves.

Rosenior said: "We need to give them (fans) something to shout about for sure.

"Maybe there's one or two dissenting voices because we lost a League Cup game to Doncaster and maybe haven't signed the players' people were expecting.

"If people can, believe in me, the process and the players. Boo me, but please don't boo the players when they are trying to play as they are trying to do things the right way."

Midweek saw Doncaster stymie Hull from a tactical perspective and Wednesday could well endeavour to replicate the approach in marking the hosts outfield players man-to-match and matching them up in terms of system and sitting off them.

Rosenior says that whatever transpires, his players must work things out for themselves.

He added: "Sheffield Wednesday might press us, sit off us or go man for man. It is up to the players to make the right decisions 'in game.'

"It cannot be me or the coaches at half-time because 45 minutes have gone.