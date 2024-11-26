Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday: Tim Walter sees progress as the Championship table says otherwise

On Saturday, Hull City lost for the third game in a row, extending their winless run to eight matches after failing to score for the second away fixture on the trot. The travelling fans again called for coach Tim Walter to be sacked after seeing their team drop into the Championship relegation zone.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You can't deny the progress," said Walter ahead of Tuesday's visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Talk like that without results sounds ridiculous after a while. Sooner rather than later his team has to turn this supposed progress into real points, even though the popular view was that his side had been the better team at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have 30 games to play and 30 games to play is a lot of points," argued a coach only in charge for 17, one in the cup. "Everything can change in one week.

"PROGRESS": Hull City coach Tim Walter

"It's normal someone's concerned but if you watch a game it's not about black and white and if you hit the post (as Joao Pedro did) it's about 1cm more or 1cm less or Charlie (Hughes) flicking the ball to the other side.

"How can you solve those problems as a gaffer without bringing them to the right position to score, without having the right possession? That's what I can see.

"I can still see the faith in themselves and the strength they have with each other, that they work for each other, they run for each other and give everything on the pitch. That's the progress, the improvement, because it's not normal as a new group that you fight for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They fought in the 96th minute and the whole squad defended together. That's what you need as a team and a club.

"The table is so close and on Tuesday everything can change.

"It's about the faith in the philosophy but you can't deny the progress and that's for me obvious and what we have to take for the next games – that we are able to beat every opponent but we have to take the moments.

"It's seems to me we are defending great, very resolute but there is German phrase – the circle has to enter the rectangle. The ball has to go in the goal. Maybe one goal can change everything."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walter, who will be without Dogukan Sinik for a further three or four weeks with a training-ground knee injury, also brushed off his failure to acknowledge the away fans at full-time.