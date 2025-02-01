IT is fair to say that Ruben Selles and Neil Warnock are at opposite ends of their managerial careers.

Warnock is officially retired from management, although it is best to never say never regarding the 76-year-old, who has managed the likes of Sheffield United, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough in his long and distinguished career.

Selles is a mere slip of a lad by contrast and his Hull City side’s efforts, certainly in a defensive sense, drew praise from Warnock in last week’s stellar win at Bramall Lane.

It is not insignificant either. In his time at the coal face, Warnock earned a reputation not just for getting sides promoted but also pulling a number of clubs away from the Championship relegation zone.

Hull City coach Ruben Selles

Selles, whose lowly side have won their last two away games without conceding a goal, said: "First of all, when someone like Neil is talking, you listen and when he is talking about the things that you do having some similarities to what he did, I think it's good as you can reflect on what he did and the way he wanted to do things to be successful.

"I think the things we did in the game were nothing that we don’t do in training. If I need to start my team in a defensive point, that's why I have James with me as he compliments that defensive side.

"We try and give as much detail as we know the application from the players. We know they are going to be good to exceptional and the connection is getting stronger and stronger and all the credit for that.

"To get points in this league, you have to be excellent in defensive work and that's what we are trying to create here.

Neil Warnock. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

City fans could get their first glimpse of sought-after winger Louie Barry today following his loan move from Aston Villa.

Selles knew about the 21-year-old from his fine spell at Stockport earlier in the season – when he was managing Reading – with his clarity of thought helping to convince him that his interests were best served by joining Hull, despite plenty of rival bidders.

He added: "When I have the chance to speak with the players about what we are doing, we are really transparent and direct with what we want from them.

"We don’t pick a player without knowing him or what we want from him in the team and explain it like that.

"When I had the conversation with Louie and explained what we wanted to do with his position, the day after, he watched the game against Sheffield United and said he saw everything that was explained to him on the pitch.

"It was crystal clear and it was then about if he wanted to come with us.”

Goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi has headed back to the continent to join 2.Bundesliga outfit FC Koln on loan for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

The deal has an option to be made permanent in the summer.

The ex-Switzerland under-21 international keeper joined from Swiss side Young Boys last summer, but has found first-team chances hard to come by, featuring just once, in the EFL Cup tie with Sheffield Wednesday in August.

The 26-year-old joined for a fee in the region of 1m euros after a deal was struck was Berne-based Young Boys.

He signed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

City remain in the market for another left-back option before the deadline, but Selles insists he would be content if the window passes without an further incoming deals following a productive month of trading.