Ruben Selles is chasing a timely psychological boost but has warned Hull City to not expect any Christmas gifts from visitors Swansea City.

Hull head into the festive period rooted to the foot of the Championship after claiming just three wins in the first half of the season.

However, Saturday's lunchtime clash with Swansea offers Selles' side the chance to jump out of the relegation zone, at least for a couple of hours.

"I think it would be massive," said Selles, who is preparing for his third game in charge after replacing Tim Walter earlier this month.

"But we should not forget one thing and that is that nobody is going to give us three points. We are not going to arrive at 12:30 on Saturday and get three points; we need to fight and play for the three points.

"Things are not going to be sorted out by magic. If we win the game and move out of the relegation zone, it will be us making that difference. That is a big part of it.

"We need to make things happen and not expect that it will just happen."

Hull remain without a victory since October 1 after surrendering a lead to lose 2-1 at Coventry City last time out, a result that extended the club's winless run to 13 games.

Ruben Selles took the reins at the MKM Stadium earlier this month. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Selles has spent this week urging his players to show more courage in difficult moments following the latest collapse.

"We've talked about habits," he said.

"We need to go for the result and sometimes we need to modify our approach but most of the time what we need to do is keep playing.

"One goal can be a situation we defend well but the opposition played really well. There are some factors you cannot control sometimes.

Hull show some fighting spirit against Watford. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We need to look after the things we can control. In terms of our approach, I need to be brave making decisions and the team needs to be braving making decisions.

"We can be protective at the very end of the game but not in minutes 60 or 55. We need to be able to play until the very end of the game.

"When you make a decision to not go and press, this is a decision that is affecting your behaviour. We need to be ourselves, even in the moments when we have more doubts."

Swansea occupy 10th place in the Championship but Luke Williams is not planning for the play-offs.

The Swans boss warned his side they were "miles off the top-six level" after seeing Sunderland come from two goals down to steal the points last weekend.

But Selles insisted: "I see a good team.

"I understand the frustration of the manager when you are leading 2-0 and lose the game 3-2.

"But they have a very clear identity of dominating possession and controlling the game. They want to hurt you with those deep runs.