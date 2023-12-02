Hull City v Watford: Liam Rosenior weighing up team options but coach's contract 'super, super-close'

Liam Rosenior's long-term future at Hull City looks cut-and-dried but what this weekend's teamsheet will bring is harder to predict.

The Tigers' coach says he is "super, super-close" to agreeing a new contract to extend his tenure – a no-brainer of a decision for a club which has progressed through his patient building and a man who has never been shy of expressing his fondness for a club he used to play for.

After a 4-1 win over Rotherham United on Tuesday and with no fresh injuries, you might think picking an XI for Watford's Championship visit on Saturday would be equally straight-forward, but Rosenior insists not.

"We always try and look at each team in isolation and pick the best team for that," said Rosenior, whose side secured three points so early on Tuesday he was able to give key players a breather.

"There were outstanding performances but I've still got Adama Traore, Ozan Tufan, Aaron Connolly (available), it's the third game in a week, do I freshen it up at the attacking end? That's the type of squad I've always wanted to build.

"In saying that, do you go with the flow?

"We've got a three-game week this week then a clear week before going into the Christmas period where we definitely need everyone. It's just gauging what the right team is against Watford but it's not always the starting XI.

"Sometimes the team that ends the game is more important than the one that starts it so it's just about finding the balance."

OPTION: Ozan Tufan could freshen Hull City's team up on Saturday

Regan Slater returned from injury from the bench in midweek and is pushing too.

"He was on fire!" Rosenior told the BBC. "I think he scored about four in training on Thursday."

And Barnsley fans might be surprised to learn Valerien Ismael's Watford are not as direct as the Millers. With one defeat in eight, it is certainly working.

"They play a really expansive possession-based style which is the complete opposite of what he was doing at Barnsley and West Brom," said Rosenior.

