Hull City wait is over as they finally announce Tim Walter as their new head coach

Hull City's month-long wait for a new coach has come to an end with the confirmation that Tim Walter will be in charge next season.

The German's appointment has long been anticipated with the Championship club quite open about the fact that very quickly after sacking Liam Rosenior at the end of the season they were in talks with Walter.

He has signed a three-year contract, although he is still waiting for confirmation of his visa.

The 48-year-old has worked for some big clubs, but never in Germany's top division.

He began his career with Bayern Munich's second team and after a season at Holstein Kiel, he managed two of the country's fallen giants in Stuttgart and Hamburg but was out of work when Hull decided to dispense with Rosenior.

Playing style was the main reason given by chairman Acun Ilicali, who grew frustrated by the patience and cautiousness of Hull's football in the second half of last season as they missed out on the Championship play-off places on the final day, finishing a place and three points short despite considerable investment by the Turkish media mogul over the whole of his tenure and especially in January to give them one last push.

Former Tigers defender Rosenior had been in charge for 18 months.

“There is a football style we want to see on the pitch and from Liam we didn’t see that," said Ilicali.

"As Hull City owners we didn't see it suiting our character for the future.

"I want offensive football, an attacking, entertaining team."His vice-chairman, Tan Kesler, referred to wanting a more “edgy” style of play.

It is perhaps no coincidence that when Walter was sacked by Hamburg in February his last two home matches were both lost 4-3. The press release to announce his appointment stressed a goals-per-game ratio of nearly two.

His teams are known for getting the ball forward quickly, and for fluid formations which often encourage one of the central defenders to join the midfield when they have the ball. Or as Hull put it, “high-octane, possession-orientated style of play”.

“Tim was always our first choice,” said Ilicali, and although chairmen usually trot out this line, the earliness and openness of the talks would suggest this was the case. “We had many strong applicants and wanted to be thorough in our recruitment process, but it quickly became clear that Tim was the outstanding candidate.

“Our discussions were detailed and productive in planning for this season and I am encouraged about how we can work together to the benefit of our club.

“I believe in Tim’s philosophy and in doing so, I am hopeful that over the forthcoming season he can continue our positive progress and upward trajectory. I wish him the very best of luck!”