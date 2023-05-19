The Tigers have exercised their options to extend the trio's contracts by another 12 months.
But Smith, whose move from his hometown club Sheffield United two years ago has not lived up to expectations, has been released along with Hull-born Billy Chadwick.
Forward Smith has scored just four Championship goals for Hull and when they were without a specialist striker in the second half of the season, he was on loan at League One Oxford United.
In total the 24-year-old made 39 Hull appearances in all competitions, but 25 were from the bench.
Academy product Chadick made nine senior appearances and had a loan spell at Halifax Town in 2020-21.
Club captain Coyle and midfielder Docherty are influential figures, whilst American-born Covil made a promising start to his senior career with seven early-season appearances before damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments.
Young goalkeeper David Robson, whose current contract expires this summer, has been offered a new deal, and defender Jevon Mills has signed up for an extra 12 months, with a club option of a further year.
Although financial fair play rules will limit Hull after a big spending summer of 2022, coach Liam Rosenior is likely be busy in the market as he looks to reshape the squad for his first pre-season in charge.