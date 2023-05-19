Tyler Smith and Callum Elder are the most high-profile victims of the latest stage of the Hull City revolution, but Lewie Coyle, Greg Docherty and promising youngster Vaughn Covil will all be back for next season.

The Tigers have exercised their options to extend the trio's contracts by another 12 months.

But Smith, whose move from his hometown club Sheffield United two years ago has not lived up to expectations, has been released along with Hull-born Billy Chadwick.

Forward Smith has scored just four Championship goals for Hull and when they were without a specialist striker in the second half of the season, he was on loan at League One Oxford United.

In total the 24-year-old made 39 Hull appearances in all competitions, but 25 were from the bench.

Academy product Chadick made nine senior appearances and had a loan spell at Halifax Town in 2020-21.

Club captain Coyle and midfielder Docherty are influential figures, whilst American-born Covil made a promising start to his senior career with seven early-season appearances before damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments.

RELEASED: Hull City will not keep former Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith next season

Young goalkeeper David Robson, whose current contract expires this summer, has been offered a new deal, and defender Jevon Mills has signed up for an extra 12 months, with a club option of a further year.