Hull City: Why Acun Ilicali has goodwill and money on his side, but not time

Hull's new owner Acun Ilicali welcomed to the MKM Stadium by a young fan before the match. Picture: Tony Johnson

It took until last night but the day many Hull fans have been hoping for for eight years finally happened: Assem Allam no longer owns their football club.

The stadium was blacked out shortly before kick-off against Blackburn Rovers, and when the lights came up, there was a Turkish television presenter on the pitch holding an amber and black scarf.

Word leaked out earlier in the day that Acun Ilicali’s takeover, trailed since the summer, in an exclusivity agreement since October, had finally been ratified but it was only an hour and a half before kick-off when it was finally confirmed.

Tigers new owner Acun Ilicali at the MKM Stadium before the match. Picture: Tony Johnson

There were a couple of Turkish flags in the South Stand and George Honeyman’s opening goal was greeted by a rendition of “One-nil to the Turkey boys”.

Allam has lived in East Yorkshire since 1968 and bought the club in December 2010 to try to give something back. He delivered two promotions to the Premier League and a first FA Cup final – lost to Arsenal after extra-time in 2014 – which in turn put them in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League for the first time, but his ham-fisted attempts to change the name of the club to Hull Tigers came to characterise his time more than any on-field success.

Despite presenting Turkey’s The Voice, he shied away from the microphone but had already tweeted “I had a dream to own a football club in England.”

Reality waits for no man, though. The transfer window shuts a week on Monday and the Tigers need help.

Ilicali has a director of football in Tan Kesler and when he attended his first Hull game, against Everton, he was joined by former Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell and ex-midfielder Merthan Acil.

It seems unlikely coach Grant McCann has a long-term future at the club. There have been no conversations with Ilicali about what the future holds for him, which suggests not very much.

Investment in the team seems inevitable and their transfer embargo will go as part of the deal.