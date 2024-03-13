Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali has invested heavily since buying the Tigers in January 2022 in an attempt to force their way back into the Premier League.

With 37 games gone they sit outside the play-off places on goal difference but even if they get there, the end-of-season competition is notoriously unpredictable.

Much to Ilicali's frustration, Hull have had to work hard to try to stay within the Championship's rules, which restrict how much money clubs can lose over a three-year period. Those relegated from the Premier League, such as Leeds United, have a huge advantage in "parachute payments" for up to three years.

Although clubs are only allowed to lose £39m over three years, the investment has continued, with £5m (plus wages) spent on Jaden Philogene in the summer and expensive loans for Fabio Carvalho, Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury this winter.

Events this season have shown clubs can no longer take FFP lightly.

Winning promotion to the world's most lucrative domestic football league would see revenues catapult and the losses permitted increase (to £35m per year), although as this season's promoted clubs have found, getting up to Premier League standard will be costly and difficult.

The idea of FFP’s various guises is to make clubs more self-sufficient (the Championship pointedly calls theirs “profit and sustainability rules”) and far less reliant on rich owners like Ilcali, who could lose interest having committed their club to long-term player contracts and big transfer fees paid in instalments.

So for Hull to spend more, as their charismatic chairman would like, they need to bring more in.

A sponsorship with McVities this season has helped, as have other tie-ups with English and Turkish companies, but so would higher gate receipts – especially in the second tier where they make up a much bigger proportion of income.

"To compete against the parachute payment clubs is impossible and it's going to be even harder in the future," admits Kesler, who as Ilicali’s right-hand man has been involved in failed negotiations for a fairer distribution of money down from the Premier League.

"That's why we need more owner funding, and it's not easy because often if you can't get promoted within a certain time period, owners decide to sell their clubs.

"We never want to look at an exit plan, we always want to find a way to compete.

"(But) that competitive balance is unbalanced. We're basically competing against four times more expensive squads, and some teams in the second year since relegation are three times or two times more than us (in terms of their playing budget).

"Is it discouraging? No. That's why it's such a unique league.

"If your identity is clear, you can compete all the way up to promotion like Luton, who formed a team and an identity and flew through to promotion. We will do that."

But Ilicali has attracted crowds back to East Yorkshire – average league attendances are the highest they have been since 2014-15 despite a season of top-flight football in that period – by making ticket prices attractive, and it is something he has always been committed to.

According to statista.com, only Queens Park Rangers, Huddersfield Town, Coventry City and Cardiff City (by a pound) have cheaper Championship season tickets.

If ticket prices go up, Kesler insists those with the broadest shoulders will bear the greatest burden.

"We've been working on increases in certain areas but the chairman's idea is that we will not discourage our fans to come to the game based on the price," said Kesler. "We will make sure they understand the costs are rising but they should be making the minimal contribution to it.

"If our fans on the hospitality, VIP boxes and lounges side can afford it, we will ask them to contribute more because those are the areas that can afford it.

"But on the other side of the fanbase, we will not discourage them from coming in here because of the pricing.

"If we increased the prices it wouldn't affect their livelihoods and their motivation to come here. We're still one of the lowest-charging clubs in the Championship.

"We have other things to improve and that's why we're trying to create stadium development plans and sustainability options so that we do not have to go back to the fans and ask them to cover the cost of inflation, electricity and all the economic effects on the club.