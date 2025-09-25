Hull City winger's lay-off confirmed after setback in recovery from ACL injury
For players coming back from long-term injuries to suffer a problem elsewhere as their body readjusts and compensates is nothing new, but it is still a blow to the Tigers and more especially the 23-year-old player.
Belloumi made his first start since November in Saturday's 3-1 win at home to Southampton.
But he picked up a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks.
Belloumi was substituted shortly before half-time.
The Algerian had made three Championship appearances from the bench before being handed his first start.
The news is a reminder to Hull and an explanation to fans as they take their time with Liam Millar's return from a similar problem.
The Canadian injured his ACL around a week and a half before Belloumi.
He was not involved in Tuesday's Under-21s game at Fleetwood Town, with the expectation that he will be involved in his first matchday squad of the season at Watford at the weekend.
Eliot Matazo is also recovering from an ACL injury, though his was much more recent – at Cardiff City in February.