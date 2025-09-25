Hull City winger's lay-off confirmed after setback in recovery from ACL injury

Hull City winger Mohamed Belloumi has picked up a fresh injury on his return from anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For players coming back from long-term injuries to suffer a problem elsewhere as their body readjusts and compensates is nothing new, but it is still a blow to the Tigers and more especially the 23-year-old player.

Belloumi made his first start since November in Saturday's 3-1 win at home to Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he picked up a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks.

INJURY: Mohamed Belloumi is treated during Hull City's 3-1 win over Southampton (Image: Tony King/Getty Images)

Belloumi was substituted shortly before half-time.

The Algerian had made three Championship appearances from the bench before being handed his first start.

The news is a reminder to Hull and an explanation to fans as they take their time with Liam Millar's return from a similar problem.

The Canadian injured his ACL around a week and a half before Belloumi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RECOVERING: Hull City winger Liam Millar is edging closer to a first-team return after his own anterior cruciate ligament injury (Image: Cameron Smith)

He was not involved in Tuesday's Under-21s game at Fleetwood Town, with the expectation that he will be involved in his first matchday squad of the season at Watford at the weekend.