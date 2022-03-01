Hull City came out on top in Saturday’s must-win match.

Hull faced Peterborough United at the weekend, with both teams searching for victory in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Tigers will be relieved as they comfortably beat Posh 3-0 thanks to goals from Tyler Smith and Keane Lewis-Potter.

It was their first win in February and now leaves them 14 points above the bottom three.

Next up is a trip to The Hawthorns to face ex-Hull boss Steve Bruce.

West Brom have struggled since his arrival and are without a win in their last seven matches.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Boro striker joins MLS Watford striker Ashley Fletcher has joined New York Red Bulls on loan with an option to buy. The move comes just seven months after the 26-year-old left Middlesbrough on a free. (Watford FC)

2. QPR sign ex-Arsenal youngster QPR have confirmed the signing of free agent Stan Flaherty. The 20-year-old midfielder has been without a club since his departure from Newcastle United. (Football League World)

3. Fulham linked with ex-Liverpool striker Fulham are reportedly eyeing a move for former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli. The 31-year-old has scored 10 league goals with Turkish club Adana Demirsport this season. (The 72)

4. Tottenham join race for Robins prospect Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League club to join the race to sign Bristol City's Alex Scott. West Ham, Leicester and Everton are also interested. (LondonWorld)