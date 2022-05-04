Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Hull City can enjoy their final game of the season this weekend knowing they will return to the Championship again after the summer.

The Tigers will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, with their visitors now only able to come third or fourth after yesterday’s defeat to Bournemouth.

Shota Arveladze’s will look to end the campaign on 53 points, however are unable to finish any higher than Bristol City in 18th place.

The Yorkshire side have only managed to beat Forest once in their previous five meetings, with goals coming from Josh Magennis and Jarrod Bowen in their 2019 clash.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Blackpool midfielder set for release Wes Hoolahan is set to become a free agent as he leaves Cambridge United this summer. The 39-year-old had six assists in the league this season. (Cambridge United) Photo Sales

2. Reading tracking Arsenal winger Reading are considering a summer move for Arsenal's Omari Hutchinson, who is available on loan. The 18-year-old has six goals and five assists for the youth side this season. (Football League World) Photo Sales

3. Blackburn-born boss plays down Rovers links Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has played down his links to Blackburn Rovers, admitting he is 'humbled and flattered' but stated that it is 'all about the play-offs and Wycombe Wanderers'. (Lancashire Telegraph) Photo Sales

4. Coventry boss signs new deal Coventry City manager Mark Robins has signed a new contract with the club after leading them from League Two to the Championship since joining five years ago. (Coventry City) Photo Sales