Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news and rumours on Thursday.

Hull City picked up a useful 0-0 draw away at Watford last time out. The Tigers are back in action on Saturday at home to Sunderland.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, lost 1-0 against Sheffield United last weekend and have Watford up next. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City

Hull are looking to offload some more players this winter to trim down on their squad size. Midfielder Andy Cannon has left for National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham and winger Randell Williams has been given permission to find a new club, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Popular ex-Tigers boss Peter Taylor has been appointed as the new manager of Maldon & Tiptree. He spent four years in charge of the Yorkshire club from 2002 to 2006 and guided them back-to-back promotions from the fourth tier to the Championship during his time there.

Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden is attracting interest from some fellow second tier teams. As detailed in a report by The Athletic, rivals are ‘keen’ on him this winter. He is on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium from Aston Villa but has struggled to make an impact so far and is facing an uncertain future ahead of the January transfer window.

Watford will welcome key winger Ismaila Sarr back for their clash against the Terriers. He has been away at the World Cup with Senegal but returned to training earlier this week, as per the Watford Observer.