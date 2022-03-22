Here are Tuesday’s Championship rumours.

Hull City return to Yorkshire this week following their 3-1 defeat over Luton Town at the weekend.

The Tigers have been hit and miss in recent weeks but will be looking for their first win since the 3-0 victory over Peterborough United in February when they host Huddersfield Town on Friday.

The Terriers are chasing promotion and currently sit fourth in the Championship, however they have only picked up one point in their last three games and have conceded seven goals in the process.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Tigers targeting Turkey talent Hull City are interested in signing Hatayspor midfielder Adama Traore when his contract expires in the summer. The Malian plays in the Turkish Super Lig and has previously enjoyed spells with Lille and AS Monaco. (The 72)

2. Bluebirds tracking Scottish striker Cardiff City are targeting Welsh Premier League striker, Declan McManus. The 27-year-old joined The New Saints for £60,000 in the summer and has scored 27 goals since. (Football League World)

3. Newcastle United 'likely' to sign Cherries defender Newcastle United are reportedly the 'most likely' to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer. The 23-year-old played under Eddie Howe during the 2019/20 season. (Sunderland Echo)

4. Swans would struggle to reject Leeds United interest Swansea City would find it 'extremely hard' to reject any interest in Leeds United target Flynn Downes. The Whites are reportedly eyeing the midfielder as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips. (Wales Online)